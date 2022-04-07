Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $485.04 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $485.04 million and $67.79 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00192598 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00380073 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

