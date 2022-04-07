Onooks 1-Day Volume Reaches $247,655.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Onooks has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $247,655.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.56 or 0.07364746 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.84 or 1.00019363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

