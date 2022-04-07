OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of ONEW traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,109. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.32.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,470 shares of company stock worth $4,402,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

