OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after acquiring an additional 359,662 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.