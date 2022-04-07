Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company's product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass."

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 248,560 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 697.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 67,511 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

