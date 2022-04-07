OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Raised to €48.00 at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

