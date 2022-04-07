Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 154,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 2,364,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,569. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.