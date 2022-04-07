Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.75

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.75 and traded as high as $36.06. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 101,544 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $624.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

