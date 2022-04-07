Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

ODFL opened at $262.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

