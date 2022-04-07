Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 7.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.99. 983,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,643. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

