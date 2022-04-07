Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £4,960 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £4,960 ($6,504.92).

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Thursday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128.50 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £157.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.72.

