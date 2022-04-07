ODIN PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.10 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4,010.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.04 or 0.07413915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.20 or 0.99992218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051364 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.