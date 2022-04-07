Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,022,336. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.