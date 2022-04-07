Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO opened at $410.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

