Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,275 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

