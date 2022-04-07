Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

