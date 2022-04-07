Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.09.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

