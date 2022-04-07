Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $102.39 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

