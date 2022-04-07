Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Geoffrey M. Price Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSH opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,141,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

