Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 27,007 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Repay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPAY stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

