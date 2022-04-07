Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

