Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 13,314 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $207,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $756,671.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,980 shares of company stock worth $2,169,278. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

