Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

ABBV opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $298.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $169.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.