Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,357,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 310.0% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

HRTX opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.