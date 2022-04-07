Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,921.25.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 493.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

