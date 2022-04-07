Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $162.47 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

