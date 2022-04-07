Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

