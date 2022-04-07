NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Trading 6.7% Higher

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

