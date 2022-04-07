Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

