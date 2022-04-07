Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $75.42

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.42, but opened at $70.31. Nuvei shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 2,901 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.