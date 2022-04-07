Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NXN opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

