Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NAN stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

