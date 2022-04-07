Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 8.5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35. 12,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

