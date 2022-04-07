Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.04. 94,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

