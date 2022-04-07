Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 13.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NVS stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

