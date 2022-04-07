NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 184.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

