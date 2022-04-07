NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NG stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.
NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.