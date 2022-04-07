Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.