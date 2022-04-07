NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 251,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,415. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

