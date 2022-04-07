Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,068,806 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

