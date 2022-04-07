Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $350.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

NSC opened at $256.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.89.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

