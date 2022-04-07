Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.56. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 102,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.