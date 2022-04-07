Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,434 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 613,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.