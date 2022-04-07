Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,434 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $4.09.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 613,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.