Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.75. 193,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

