Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 115,859 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 115,859 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

ORCL stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.