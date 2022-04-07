Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,601 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DaVita stock opened at $116.21 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.