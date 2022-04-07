Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.90. 91,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,280. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $163.73.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

