Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 19,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 52,811 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.38. 57,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

