Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.88 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

