Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.