Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CBRE Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of CBRE traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. 58,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,674. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

